A man who set fire to commercial fishing units in Devon, causing thousands of pounds of damage has been jailed.

Dean Heron was sentenced to three years in prison at Exeter Crown Court on Tuesday (15 November).

The 34-year-old of Fore Street, Seaton, was also given a five-year restraining order to not contact any of his victims after his release or attend the Beer area in Devon.

The court heard how on 15 June, Heron entered the Barrel of Beer pub and assaulted three customers.

He then walked to the Sea Hill area where he set alight the fisherman's units, causing thousands of pounds in damage.

Heron was charged in June with arson, three counts of assault and two counts of affray. He pleaded guilty to the charges in June after being remanded in custody.

DC Michele Green from Exeter CID said: “The arson has caused thousands of pounds worth of damage, impacted businesses and people’s livelihoods, not to mention the loss of many sentimental items.

“I would personally like to thank the community in allowing me to speak with them and providing me with impact statements which detail the losses they suffered.

“It will take time to recover, but the strength of community spirit with help them through. This is an isolated incident and Beer remains a beautiful place in Devon to live and visit.

“If anyone is affected, please do not hesitate to contact the Victim Care Unit: 01392 475900.”