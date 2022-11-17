'Selected' construction work has resumed at nuclear power station Hinkley Point C, following the death of a worker on site.

The building of the nuclear power station in West Somerset was halted after a man in his 40s died in a 'crushing injury'.

It was the first fatality at the project, which was given the go-ahead by the UK government in 2016.

A statement from EDF Energy said: “We have restarted selected construction activities today as part of a phased approach.

"This decision has not been taken lightly and follows a great deal of work and careful consideration.”

It is understood that the site’s chaplain and around 400 mental health ‘buddies’ have been supporting staff following the incident.

The incident is being investigated by the police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

The HSE attended the site over the weekend and an investigation has now been passed on to the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR).

An ONR spokesperson said: “On Sunday morning, we were informed about a fatality at the Hinkley Point C construction site in Somerset following an incident involving a construction vehicle.

“Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time.

“ONR is on the site and working alongside other relevant authorities.

“ONR is the enforcing and investigating authority on a nuclear licensed site in respect of health and safety.”