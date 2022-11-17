Two people have been arrested after hundreds of cannabis plants were found in Wiltshire.

It was discovered by officers carrying out a drugs warrant at an industrial estate in Amesbury this morning (November 17).

Police say there were around 500 plants in 'various states of cultivation' in the unit at the Beacon Centre.

Around 500 plants were found Credit: Wiltshire Police

A man in his 30s and a teenage boy, who were both at the address, have been arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs. They are currently in police custody.

Inspector Tina Osborn said: “This was an excellent example of teamwork in response to information supplied by members of the public.

"It appears that a significant quantity of Class B drugs have been cultivated at this location which will now be removed from circulation."