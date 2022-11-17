Three people have been taken to hospital - two with life threatening injuries - after a car crash in Barnstaple.

It happened on the B3232 west of Alverdiscott near Hall Farm at around 11.40am yesterday (16 November).

A black Alfa Romeo Spider and a Blue Hyundai I20 were involved in the crash.

The people in the Hyundai, a 69-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man, both from the Torrington area, were airlifted to Derriford Hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

The driver of the Alpha Romeo, a 54-year-old man from the Winkleigh area, was taken to North Devon District Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A road closure was put in place as a forensic examination of the scene took place.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police by calling 101, quoting log number 272 of 16th November 2022.