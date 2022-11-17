A woman has been left with a serious facial injury after an assault in Plymouth city centre.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating a report that the victim, who is in her 30s, was punched and scratched by a woman in the early hours of Saturday 29 October.

The victim needed hospital treatment for her injuries.

It happened in an area between The Bank pub and the Theatre Royal at around 4.25am.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses and would particularly like to hear from a man on a bike who stopped and asked the victim if she was alright.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police or by calling 101 quoting crime reference CR/100050/22.