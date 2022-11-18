A cyclist has suffered severe facial injuries after being involved in a crash with a car - where the driver failed to stop.

It happened on Friday 28 October between 10:45pm-11:10pm on the A367 Wells Road.

The cyclist collided with a black Audi, believed to be an A5, with a 60-plate.

It is also thought that the car has damage to a wing mirror.

The man riding the bike was hospitalised with four fractures to his jaw and a broken right cheekbone. He is now recovering at home.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a black Audi failed to stop to provide details following a collision with a cyclist in Bath.

They added: "If you were in the area at the time of the incident, or have any information which could aid our investigation Please call 101 and quote log 1052 of 28 October".