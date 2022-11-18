Eight people have been arrested in Bath as part of a crackdown on county lines drug dealing.

Two teenagers, a woman, and five men were taken into custody following an operation in the Snow Hill area of the city on Tuesday (15 November).

The operation led to two men being charged with multiple counts of drug supply and saw cash, weapons and drugs seized by officers.

Aaron Gardiner, from Keynsham, has been charged with three counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, namely heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine.

The 20-year-old has also been charged with one count of possession of criminal property.

He has since pleaded guilty to all four counts during a hearing at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Thursday (17 November) was remanded in custody. Gardiner will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 15 December.

The second man to be charged is a 22-year-old, who also appeared at the same court on Thursday.

He has been charged with eight offences including three counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, namely heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine. He has also been charged with one count of possessing an offensive weapon and two counts relating to modern slavery offences.

The second man did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody, until Friday 16 December, when he will appear at Bristol Crown Court.

Five of the other people detained were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. These included the two teenagers, who have since been released on bail. Two men and a woman have been released under investigation.

The eighth person taken into custody was arrested on suspicion of trafficking a child.

Avon and Somerset Police said warrants were obtained for the operation after the force received "vital" information from the public.

DI Angela Burtonwood said: "County lines exploit both young and vulnerable people in the community. The seizures made during these warrants have significant impact and help keep the public safe."

The operation was jointly run by the force's Operation Remedy County Lines team, the Bath Neighbourhood Policing Team and Operation Scorpion.