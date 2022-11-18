Play Brightcove video

Former Exeter City defender Ethan Ampadu speaks to ITV News in Qatar

Former Exeter City star Ethan Ampadu says he will "always owe the club a lot" as he prepares for his first game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The defender, who is representing Wales in the tournament, came through the ranks at Exeter City before making the big move to Premier League club Chelsea.

In 2016, he made his debut as the youngest ever player for the Grecians, and six years later, he told ITV News he will always be grateful for the club.

Ethan Ampadu was Exeter City's youngest ever player. Credit: ITV News West Country

"I will always owe Exeter a lot", the 22-year-old said.

"I was there from when I was about six playing in the academy until I left and they always wanted me to play up age groups, and always wanted me to develop", he added.

The star is currently on loan from Chelsea, playing for Italian club Spezia Calcio. But he says he hopes he will continue to feel the support of Exeter City fans throughout the World Cup.

"If this message gets out there to them, I hope they can back us and support Wales during this World Cup", he said.

It's the first time in 64 years that Wales have qualified to play at the tournament.

The squad will begin their campaign by facing the USA in their first game on Monday.