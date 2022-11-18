Five people have won undisclosed damages from police after allegations they were assaulted during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in Bristol.

Demonstrators were protesting against the Government's Police and Crime Bill on 23 March last year.

Avon and Somerset Police denies the claims and says it has not accepted liability by settling the claims.

In a statement the force said: "We can confirm Avon and Somerset Police has settled claims brought by five people in relation to the decision to disperse them from College Green, Bristol, on 23 March 2021, when Covid-19 restrictions were in place.

"Several allegations were made as part of the various claims.

"Those allegations were denied by Avon and Somerset Police and each of the settlements were made without admission of liability."