A man from Plymouth who falsely imprisoned and raped a 15-year-old girl after grooming her has been jailed for 15 years.

Daniel Mortimer, 39, had organised a taxi to collect the girl and take her to his flat in the St Jude’s area of Plymouth before sexually assaulting her in April 2021.

The following morning she managed to run away and called her family to collect her, after having been reported missing.

Detectives discovered the victim had been chatting with Mortimer through a picture sharing app and on the phone, after he had initiated contact with her.

Mortimer was found guilty on charges of rape, false imprisonment, meeting a child after sexual grooming, possessing a controlled drug of Class A and possessing of a controlled drug Class B.

He was sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court on Thursday 17 November to 15 years custodial plus five years on extended license.

He has been put on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Detective Sgt Darren Roach said: “The impact of these crimes will have a lasting effect on the victim and her family.

"I hope that the sentence passed today offers some reassurance and that a degree of comfort can be taken in knowing that this dangerous offender has been brought to justice.

“The victim, witnesses and families have shown great courage through the course of the investigation and Court trial.

"It is their support and willingness to stand up against this dangerous offender that enabled Officers to secure the evidence for a successful prosecution."

Anyone who may have been affected by these issues is being asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police or their local police force.

The freephone NSPCC helpline 0808 800 5000 is available for anyone to report or seek advice about abuse. Calls can be made anonymously.