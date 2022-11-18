RSPCA volunteers in Cornwall have spoken of how their "hearts broke" after they rescued a Chihuahua in a bad condition.

The little pup named Jerry walked "like a spider", due to his knees fusing in the wrong places.

Jerry was found alongside 17 other pets, including dogs, cats and exotic animals.

He now needs corrective surgery so he can walk again.

Jerry walked like a spider because his knees had fused in the wrong places Credit: RSPCA Cornwall

Jerry was found by the local inspectorate team in shocking conditions after his owner could no longer cope with him or the other animals.

On arrival at the rehoming centre, it was clear to the team that Jerry had severe issues and had a long medical journey ahead of him.

Sammy Howard, media, marketing and fundraising manager for RSPCA Cornwall said: “When we first saw Jerry, our hearts broke, he walked like a spider because his knees had fused in the wrong places.

"He would have struggled for years with his condition, we can only imagine the pain he must have been in.

"As sad as it is to witness, this only drove us to give him a better life, but, without public support, we cannot do this.

"We know times are tough, but we need financial support for Jerry to give him a normal life.”

It is hoped Jerry can be given a new lease of life Credit: RSPCA Cornwall

After seeing a specialist vet, it was determined that he needed surgery on both of his hind legs and months of physiotherapy to ensure that his surgery will be as successful as possible.

RSPCA Cornwall in St Columb has set up a fundraiser to try and raise funds to give Jerry a better life.

The veterinary bill for Jerry is likely to exceed £2,000, but this will cover his initial surgery.

Any additional funds made will go towards his rehabilitation and supporting the other animals in RSPCA Cornwall care.