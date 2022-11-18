People over the age of 70 have been invited to visit Noah's Ark Zoo farm for free during December in the hope it will help combat loneliness during the festive season.

Visitors are being asked to bring older relatives, friends or neighbours to the attraction from 1 to 21 December.

The zoo's managing director, Larry Bush, said: “We are committed to welcoming and including all members of our community here at Noah’s Ark and we are looking forward to seeing lots of guests at this special time of year.

"We are hoping that this offer encourages those who aren’t normally able to visit us to come and enjoy a warm festive welcome and spend time with friends and family."

Managers have also introduced a 'warm space' in one of the barns at the zoo, where people will be able to socialise and get food at a discounted price.

The zoo was inspired by Age UK's campaign to help make Christmas enjoyable for older people who are lonely.