The MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport Luke Pollard has criticised the decision to hold the World Cup in Qatar, as controversy continues to build over the country's human rights record, particularly its treatment of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Labour and Co-operative MP told ITV News he would not feel comfortable going to the country as a spectator.

"As a gay man I wouldn't be able to support my team in the way that I'd want to at Qatar", he said.

"I don't think Qatar should have been given the World Cup and what I want to see now is people celebrate diversity."

Luke Pollard MP Credit: ITV News

Mr Pollard went on to say a firm message should be sent to sporting body FIFA.

He continued: "FIFA must never, ever again give an international sporting competition to a country that doesn't allow the fans to be themselves whilst cheering on their national team."

The tournament officially starts on Sunday and some fans from across the South West say it is concerning that it wouldn't be safe for them to watch the competition in Quatar.

The Exeter-based Isca Apollo FC team is a LGBTQ+ football team that "welcomes all abilities, genders and identities". Club members say they wouldn't have such freedoms in the Gulf state.

James Mead from the football team said: "The whole point of the world cup is that it brings football to everybody and it's a lot more inclusive.

"A lot more people get involved than in just Premier League and Saturday football, and so it's an opportunity to include everyone and this world cup isn't doing that."

Isca Apollo FC team in training Credit: ITV News

Lewis Bell is one of the original founders of the Isca Apollo team, after he played for an LGBTQ+friendly team in London.

He told ITV News: "FIFA are saying we need to adapt to their culture, and yes in a certain time and space we do need to adapt to other people's cultures.

"But I think when you have to adapt to stop being who you are, then that's not adapting to culture - that's someone telling you you can't love a man."

The England team in training Credit: ITV News

Earlier this month FIFA President Gianni Infantino wrote to all 32 competing nations urging them to “let football take the stage” rather than politics during the contest.

The letter also declared that everybody will be welcome in the Gulf State for the World Cup.

It's expected that rainbow coloured OneLove arm bands will be worn by eight nations at the tournament, including by the England and Wales Captains.