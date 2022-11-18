Detectives have launched an appeal after a man repeatedly exposed himself to strangers near a Swindon bus stop.

The incident happened on 4 November on Whitehouse Road between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

A spokesperson from Wiltshire Police said: "The suspect waited at the bus stop next to Beesley’s Tools for around an hour before indecently exposing himself.

"This incident took place in broad daylight, and CCTV footage shows that during the 60 minutes, numerous people have passed by the suspect and looked at him.

"We are keen to identify any witnesses who might have seen someone behaving inappropriately, or anybody who may be able to identify the man in the photos."

The man police want to speak to in connection with the incident is described as white, around 5ft 8ins, wearing all black clothing and a black cap with some dark facial hair.

Anyone who may be able to help with the investigation is urged to contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference 54220117110.