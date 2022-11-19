A man in his 40s has died following a crash which closed the M25 in Somerset.

Police are investigating following the single-car collision close to junction 19, between Portishead and Clevedon, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called at around 3.45am and a man in his 40s was taken to hospital, where he sadly died.

No other injuries have been reported.

There were long queues stretching away from the scene earlier this morning and the M5 southbound remains shut between junctions 19 and 20.

A diversion route is in place, but motorists are advised to consider alternative routes where possible.

Avon and Somerset Police said the man's family have been informed and will receive support from specially trained officers.

Anybody who was in the area at the time and may have useful information or dashcam footage is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5222278159.

