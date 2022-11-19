The manager of one of Bath's best-known markets has complained that 'Brexit red tape' is making it too tough to import goods from Europe.

Tony Lawrence has run his vintage garden ornament stall in Walcot Antiques and Flea Market for more than 30 years. The market has been around for at least 40 years.

He used to source most of his goods from Eastern Europe - but now he says bureaucracy and soaring costs are making this harder.

Tony Lawrence Credit: TONYLAWRENCE_ITV_19112022

Tony said: "I've imported from Hungary, especially, since 1991. My wife did all the paperwork, all above board. Now you have to have an agent. The cost of it, just the cost of shipping is just astronomical."

Another trader at the market is John Brigden who travels early from Devon to run his stall every Saturday.

He also has a house in Franc and before Brexit, John was able to bring in his speciality wares - including bistro glasses - directly into the UK. But now, John says he is really struggling to bring in new stock.

"The French dealers don't want to deal with English dealers because of the paperwork is too much hassle and they'd rather deal with someone else," he told ITV News.

Goods on sale at Walcot Antiques market Credit: SOLDIER_ITVNEWS_19112022

Other traders at the market source their goods from within the UK. But it is those who bring in their wares from the EU say they are considering their futures.

A spokesman for the Department for Trade said: “We know businesses have had to get to grips with new post-Brexit rules as well as supply chain challenges caused by the pandemic.

“HMRC continues to support businesses with importing through regular communication, webinars and guidance and the Government is continuing to review the support available to SMEs.”