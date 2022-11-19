A petition has been set-up to save Launceston Leisure Centre in Cornwall from Closure.

On Thursday (November 17), Cornwall Council announced that the leisure centre would have to close in January, blaming a lack of funding.

But now local resident, Andrea Roberts, has started a petition which has already garnered more than 2,000 signatures: "I think it’s really short-sighted of the council to shut such a valuable facility so I’ve started up a campaign to try and save the leisure centre.

"The next step I would like to encourage people to do is go on to the Cornwall Council website and fill in the complaints form and contact the local MP Scott Mann. Five voices won’t be enough but 500 might be.”

Andrea told ITV West Country News that 26 local schools use the pool for swimming lessons and hundreds of local people use the facilities regularly to exercise and socialise.

Local resident, Andrea Roberts, has started a petition to save the pool Credit: ITV West Country

Both Cornwall Council and GLL, the operator, are to end their services with Launceston Leisure Centre in January.

The building is owned by the Coronation Park Trust who will be handed back the keys when the council's lease is up.

Dave Gordon, chair of trustees of Coronation Park, said: “I’m angry and disappointed because the town needs a leisure centre, as trustees we are working hard even up to this week. We’ve been in negotiations and we’re striving to get a result.”

Lowenna North, member of the leisure centre, said she feels let down by the decision: "I'm disappointed in the council, I feel they’ve failed our community on a massive massive scale, there’s nothing else in Launceston really and the leisure centre is one thing that keeps the community together.”

Liberal Democrat Councillor Adrian Parsons, is also fighting to keep the leisure centre open: “All avenues haven’t been exhausted yet, I think the council should do the right thing and give an extension to allow time for another provider to come in.”

Councillor Richard Pears says the cabinet will consider 'every solution'. Credit: ITV West Country

But the council says it needs to close because not many people are using the facility and therefore generating enough income.

Cornwall Council portfolio holder for customers Richard Pears said: "We have been working with the trust to explore options to keep the leisure centre open once the lease is handed back to them in 2023.

"We have helped fund this year long extension in the hope that working together with the trust a solution could be found.

"Unfortunately, they have not been able to find a workable and affordable solution to keep the leisure centre in Launceston open.

"I would like to thank all the organisations and stakeholders involved for their efforts and commitment to trying to find a solution.

"We have said all along that the Council is not able to provide funding to keep leisure centres open.

"As we explained at the beginning of this process, we, alongside other local authorities, need to make some difficult decisions to ensure our critical services and statutory obligations are met - bearing in mind that there is no statutory requirement for local authorities to provide leisure services."

The council will support the trust and GLL to decommission the leisure centre in Launceston and provide support for the affected staff.

The council will also be working with local schools to find alternative facilities for swimming lessons.