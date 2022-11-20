A fundraiser for the Hinkley Point C worker that was tragically killed in a construction site incident this week, has raised almost £70,000 for the family of the "devoted" Jason Waring.

The father-of-four had worked as a supervisor at the construction site since 2018.

The GoFundMe was set up by a friend of Mr Waring, Luke McGrew, who said the 48-year-old Nottingham native "worked hard to provide for his family and always had a good sense of humour" while being "liked by many people across the project with his northern wit."

EDF Energy has said that the "construction traffic incident" occurred during "planned work activities" at the Somerset nuclear power station.

The incident is being investigated by police and the Health & Safety Executive.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the site of the incident at 8.30am on 13 November and have said since that a man in his 60s voluntarily turned himself in at a police station in connection with the events of last Sunday morning.

Work on the Hinkley Point C was paused following the tragedy, but has since resumed.

Sarah Waring paid tribute to her husband yesterday, saying: "Jason was a devoted and loving father who did everything for me and his sons and daughter."

She added: "He was also a great friend, very loyal to many, and was always the life and soul of the party. We will miss him terribly."