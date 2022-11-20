Police have seized drugs and cash worth half a million pounds in two incidents in Devon.

Both searches happened as a result of information which had been passed to officers.

In the first incident, they stopped a van on the A38 near Ivybridge and discovered around four kilograms of what is thought to be crack cocaine and heroin.

If the drugs had been sold on the streets they would be worth around £400,000.

A man in his 40s from Southend-on-Sea in Essex was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. He has been released on police bail until 15 February 2023.

Some of the suspected drugs discovered Credit: Devon & Cornwall Police

In the other incident, police stopped a car in the Brixham area of Devon and found £60,000 in the boot, along with a number of mobile phones.

A man in his 20s from Gateshead and a man in his 30s from Plymouth were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

They have both been released on police bail until 16 February 2023.

Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft said: "Acting on information and intelligence, officers carried out these stops and seized drugs and cash which are suspected to be linked to wider criminal activity.

"This is yet another example that we will not tolerate the use and supply of drugs in Devon and Cornwall and we will pursue those who seek to carry out these crimes."