A man in his 30s was attacked in an alleyway by a group of men after leaving a nightclub in Swindon.

The man suffered serious injuries in the attack at around 4am on Saturday, 19 November.

Wiltshire Police said the victim left Tree Nightclub in Hoopers Place before being approached by several men in an alleyway.

The alleyway leads from Hoopers Place towards the High Street.

The victim was left with significant but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police have no description of the attackers, but it is understood there were many people around at this time who may have witnessed what happened.

Police would like anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 54220122192.

