An investigation has started after a man in his 20s was attacked and left with what police have described as a 'significant wound'.

The victim, in his 20s, was attacked on Friday 18 November by two men in Stokes Croft, near the junction with City Road in Bristol and needed treatment for his injuries in hospital.

Detective Inspector Su Parker said: "A 25-year-old man was yesterday (Saturday 19 November) arrested in connection with this assault. He remains in custody.

"We know the two men ran away before leaving the area in a black Mercedes in the direction of the city centre."

CCTV enquiries are being carried out. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest there is any wider risk to the public.

DI Parker added: "Given the time of day this happened, we expect there would have been a number of people in the area and would urge witnesses or motorists driving along the road at the time who may have relevant dashcam footage showing the suspects, to get in touch."