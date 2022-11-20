Police in Barcelona searching for the missing rugby player, Levi Davis, have found his passport.

ITV News was with Levi’s mother, Julie Davis as she flew to Barcelona to search for her son - she said the discovery of his passport was 'very worrying.'

The former Bath rugby player and X-Factor contestant was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona on 29 October.

Levi was last seen on 29th October

Since then, concerns have been growing for his welfare.

It is believed that police found his passport earlier this week, but have not released any more details.

Officers are looking into his disappearance after two unconfirmed sightings of him in the Barcelona area.

Julie Davis in Barcelona Credit: ITV News

Levi is originally from Solihull in Birmingham. After hearing that his passport has been found his family said it raised extra concerns: "You cannot book into a hotel or even rent somewhere without one.

"We know that his phone and two bank accounts have been untouched since he disappeared and so this is another blow."

Posters have been put up around Barcelona this week as the investigation continues Credit: ITV News

The last known sighting of Levi is in CCTV images which show him carrying a small black backpack while wearing a white short-sleeved T-shirt, black trousers and black and white trainers.

Spanish police said Levi's phone signal was last detected close to Barcelona's Sants mainline train station overnight on 29 October, but the mobile has not been used since.