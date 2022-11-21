Two men have been arrested by the Metropolitan Police hours after a jewellery and cash was stolen from a house in Swindon.

Neighbours called the police after hearing glass smash and reported two people acting suspiciously at a house on Marlborough Road around 5.45pm yesterday afternoon (20 November).

They scared the offenders off, who ran to a vehicle and headed eastbound on the M4.

Wiltshire Police then took a description of the suspects and their vehicle, which was circulated to neighbouring forces. This led to officers stopping the car in Lambeth at around 9pm on the same day.

Police seized jewellery, watches and cash found inside the vehicle.

Both men were then arrested and have been taken to Gablecross police station in Swindon, where they remain in custody.

Inspector David Tippetts said: “We’d like to thank the people living nearby whose vigilance enabled us to pass information on to colleagues at the Met who were then able to locate this vehicle quickly, prevent further offending and seize a significant amount of high-value jewellery believed to have been stolen during this burglary."

He added the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information that may help is being urged to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220122618.