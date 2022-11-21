A one-year-old German Shepard who was found in 'squalid conditions' in Gloucestershire now needs urgent treatment to give him the best chance of living a normal life.

Police rescued Max from squalid conditions and he was taken from Dursley to the Cotswolds Dogs and Cats home by the RSPCA.

Following tests and X-rays, vets discovered Max was had reduced muscle mass and strength.

'Despite his difficult start, Max is full of life. He is always eager to play and greets everyone' Credit: Cotswold Cats and Dogs Home

Despite his injuries, Max is described as 'bouncy' and 'full of life'. An appeal to fund his treatment has now been launched, as this will cost around £1,000.

The Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home said: "Despite his difficult start, Max is full of life. He is always eager to play and greets everyone with a waggy tail and a slobbery kiss."

It added: "There is a treatment that can give Max the best chance to have a normal life, hydrotherapy. Although hydrotherapy comes with a cost, we believe it is worth paying.

"Monthly donations, however small, help us plan the care we can offer Max. As a thank you, Max will send you regular updates."