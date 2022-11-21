Electric pulses can reduce number of sharks caught on fishing lines, study finds

A study from the University of Exeter could drastically cut the number of fish accidentally caught on commercial fishing lines.

Researchers have been testing a device that attaches to longline fishing rigs and emits small electric pulses to deter sharks and rays.

The product, called Sharkguard, was developed by conservation engineers Fishtek Marine, before being tested in Exeter.

In the study, carried out on French boats fishing for tuna, lines were fitted with the device which reduced the accidental catching of blue sharks by 91% and stingrays by 71%.

Researchers have said further testing of the device is needed, as catch of the target species, bluefin tuna, also declined by 42%.

SharkGuard is powered by a small battery and works by targeting the area around a shark’s nose and mouth which is packed with electrical sensors called the ampullae of Lorenzini.

The electric field generated by the device overstimulates these senses, making sharks swim away from the dangers of baited fishing hooks.

Dr Phil Doherty, from the University of Exeter, said: “Many shark and ray populations are declining due to overfishing – particularly oceanic species such as blue sharks and pelagic stingrays that are commonly caught on longlines globally.

“There is an urgent need to reduce bycatch, which not only kills millions of sharks and rays each year but also costs fishers time and money.

“Our study suggests SharkGuard is remarkably effective at keeping blue sharks and pelagic stingrays off fishing hooks.”

Professor Brendan Godley, who leads the Exeter Marine research group, added that the device had “the potential to be a global game-changer for the sustainability of longline fishing”.