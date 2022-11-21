Play Brightcove video

Footage of Bobbi-Anne playing with dog released

Footage taken of Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod just a few weeks before she was murdered has been shared a year after her death.

The 18-year-old disappeared from the bus stop near her home in the Leigham area of the city on 20 November last year.

Her disappearance sparked a huge search from both police and the local community before her body was found by detectives three days later.

Musician Cody Ackland was later jailed for life after confessing to her murder.

On the first anniversary of her death, Bobbi-Anne is being remembered as a "happy, loving, funny, talented girl" by her loved ones.

Family friend Amanda Isaacs shared a sweet video of her dog, Roxy, and Bobbi-Anne playing together on a trampoline. It was taken two weeks before Bobbi-Anne's death.

Bobbi-Anne McLeod was murdered in November last year

Amanda said Bobbi-Anne and her family were looking after Roxy at the time, and the footage "shows how happy she was".

She said: "I can’t believe it was a year today you were taken from us. It still feels like yesterday.

"It’s been such a hard year without you. But I’m trying my best to look after your mum, dad and Lee for you.

"This should have never ever in a million years happened to such a beautiful girl like you. This is how I will always remember you the happy loving funny talented girl you were. Miss you always. You keep shining bright.”

Since Bobbi-Anne's death, there have been several candlelit vigils, marches and fundraisers across the city.

A march in remembrance of her life is set to take place in Plymouth city centre at 1pm on Saturday 26 November.

Organisers said: "She will be remembered, and those who honour her memory will make sure of that.

"She plays a big role in why the women of Plymouth are finally being heard, and are speaking out over what they believe in.

"So join us, in celebrating her memory a year on."