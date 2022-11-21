A footballer who suffered a serious head injury after colliding with a concrete hoarding during a match has released a message to fans after being moved out of intensive care.

Bath City striker Alex Fletcher was injured just five minutes into the club's game against Dulwich Hamlet on 8 November.

He was treated by paramedics on the pitch at Twerton Park before being rushed to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he underwent emergency neurosurgery.

The 23-year-old's injuries were so serious he was in intensive care, but he has now been transferred to a ward.

In an update released today (21 November), Alex thanked people for their 'kindness, generosity and goodwill'.

He said: "I am now off the intensive care unit and continuing my recovery on the neurosurgery ward assisted by the wonderful staff and nurses here.

"Thank you all so much for your kindness, generosity and messages of goodwill, that you have sent to me through what has been the most challenging period of my life."

The National League South player added that he wanted to say "a special thank you to all those who have been looking after me and my family and to everyone who has contributed to the GoFundMe page which will help me get back to doing what I love as soon as possible."

The fundraising page was created by Romans fan Georgina Bale on Saturday 12 November and has so far raised more than £15,500 through almost 650 different donations.

Concluding his statement, Alex wrote: "It will be a long road to recovery but I will draw on all the love and support that everyone has shown, every step of the way.

"Look forward to seeing you all in the future, but in the meantime, up the Romans!"

His family and fiancé added: "We are all very relieved and so happy that Alex is now out of intensive care and heading in the right direction.

"We echo his words in thanking everyone who has shown so much love, goodwill and support towards us all and are convinced that this has helped in his recovery immensely."

The club has also addressed Alex following his statement, saying "we're with you every step of the way, Fletch" and praised their "amazing" supporters for supporting him.

"We know that you’ll all be with us, side by side with Fletch, during his recovery," they added.