The owner of a kebab and pizza takeaway in Swindon has been banned from operating any food business after a severe cockroach infestation was found in his kitchen.

Jamal Majed, who runs Baban Restaurant and Takeaway in Manchester Road, pleaded guilty to five food hygiene offences on Friday 18 November and could face jail time.

Magistrates ordered Majed to close his business in April this year after Swindon Borough Council discovered what it described as 'one of the worst cockroach infestations' it had ever seen.

Majed was ordered to comply with three hygiene improvement notices by June 27, but the court heard that Majed had not carried out further improvements when the council’s environmental health team visited the takeaway on June 28.

When interviewed under caution in August, Mr Majed told officers that someone had planted the cockroaches at the restaurant and that he had only known about the infestation three or four days prior to the environmental health team’s visit.

He said the restaurant should not have been closed for the infestation as ‘in some countries, they eat cockroaches’.

Cockroaches can contaminate surfaces with their excrement and saliva, which contain pathogenic bacteria that can cause food poisoning if the bacteria is transferred onto food, food preparation areas and utensils.

Upon hearing the evidence, magistrates issued a hygiene prohibition order which prevents him from managing any food business.

Jamal Majed is also director of the company which owns and runs MJ Kebab & Pizza in Cavendish Square, Swindon.

Mr Majed has been banned from managing any food business after the Council found the cockroach infestation Credit: Swindon Borough Council

Councillor for public safety Cathy Martyn said: “This business owner showed a complete disregard for his customers by continuing to ignore the hygiene improvement notices following the shocking cockroach infestation that was discovered at his premises earlier this year.

“Food hygiene regulations are in place to protect people’s health and I am pleased the magistrates approved our application for the hygiene prohibition order.

“I would like to thank our officers for all their hard work in bringing forward this prosecution and ensuring that members of the public are no longer being put at risk by visiting an establishment run by this individual.

“This prosecution demonstrates that we will take whatever action is necessary if we believe the health of local residents is put in danger.”

Mr Majed is next due to appear at Swindon Crown Court on December 16.