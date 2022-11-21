A man from Swindon has been jailed for six years after he repeatedly stabbed a man with a broken glass bottle in a "revenge attack".

Wiltshire Police were called to The Parade Shopping Centre in Swindon at 3pm on July 24 this year after 31-year-old Lee Milne abused his victim's partner.

He then returned to the area with a broken glass bottle before using it to stab his victim - a man in his 30s - in the neck. He was left with a 5cm deep wound.

The 31-year-old fled the scene but was shortly arrested by officers after being identified as the suspect.

Milne admitted causing grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to six years in prison at Swindon Crown Court on Friday 18 November. He will spend a further four years on licence when released.

Det Con Alex Doughty from Wiltshire Police said: “This was an intentional revenge attack by Milne, after claiming to have been bullied by the victim during the initial altercation.

“After removing himself from the area, he felt compelled to return and intentionally inflict serious harm to the victim, leaving him with a 7cm long and 5cm deep wound to the side of his neck.

“Milne is clearly a danger to the public, and I am pleased he has received a substantial custodial sentence.

“Violence of this nature is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. His action’s caused concern and upset amongst the local community and I hope this case provides reassurance to members of the public who may have witnessed this disorder, that we will do everything in our power to put offenders before the courts.”