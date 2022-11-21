Motorists had to be rescued from their vehicles by emergency services after they became trapped in deep flood water on the A38 in east Cornwall earlier today (21 November).

Heavy rainfall caused the road to flood at both Notter Bridge and Carkeel at around 9.30am.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it responded to two separate incidents at both Notter Bridge and at an industrial estate at Carkeel.

Chaos on the A38 as flooding at Notter Bridge and Carkeel resulted in trapped vehicles and road closures. Credit: Saltash Community Fire Station.

At 9.44am the fire service team from Saltash assisted a motorist from their vehicle alongside a rescue team from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service in Carkeel near Saltash.

Five minutes later teams from Saltash and Crownhill, along with a rescue team from Camel's Head, rescued three vehicles stuck in flood water.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix reported: "A38 in both directions blocked, queueing traffic due to flooding at Notter Bridge turn off. Congestion to Trerulefoot.

"There are a number of vehicles stranded in the flood water. Fire services are on route to drain the flood water. Affecting traffic between Trerulefoot and Saltash."

The roads were closed for around four hours while emergency services worked to drain the water from the main road at Notter Bridge. They reopened shortly before 2pm.

Rescuers were seen wading through waist-high water to help those who had became trapped in four vehicles.