Red flood warnings have been issued in parts of Devon and Somerset by the Environment Agency following a period of intense rain.

Heavy and persistent rainfall has caused the River Axe, Hooke and Yarty to rise this afternoon (21 November), with all three expected to flood overnight.

The predicted flooding is likely to affect people in Axminster, Axmouth, Winsham, Yarcombe and Upper Frome at Maiden Newton, according to the Environment Agency.

A list of all the areas predicted to be affected by the flooding:

Axminster and Axmouth, including Musbury, Whitford Bridge, the A3052 at Colyford and the A35 at Yarty Bridge

Winsham and Axminster, including Chard Junction, Coaxden Cottages and Weycroft

Yarcombe and Axminster, including Long Bridge, Case Bridge, Beckford Bridge and Yarty Bridge

Dorchester Road and Frome Lane area of Maiden Newton

Four flood warning have been issued by the Environmental Agency. Credit: Microsoft Bing Maps

A flood warning means that residents are being urged to stay safe and prepare ahead, by moving vehicles to higher ground and turning off gas, electricity and water supplies.

Flood alerts are also in place across the South West with strong gale force winds and showers expected to batter parts of Cornwall.