Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Plymouth.

Detectives say a man approached the girl just off Crownhill Road at around 5.10pm on Sunday 30 October.

The offender made sexually aggressive comments towards the girl and then made an attempt to grab her by the shoulder.

Detective Constable Nat Elliott-Smith from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who can help us identify this person.

“The suspect made inappropriate and sexually aggressive comments to the girl and then attempted to grab her by the shoulder.

“She managed to run away and whilst shaken up, she is thankfully unharmed.

“The victim immediately called her parents who then called the police. Units were sent to the area, but our initial searches were unsuccessful. Clearly, this is an upsetting and concerning incident and we are appealing for witnesses to help officers locate the man responsible.

“If you witnessed the incident or were in the area between 4.45pm and 5.30pm on Sunday 30 October or have any information that could assist with the investigation, please contact us.

“Similarly, if you are a road user and have dashcam or helmet cam footage that can help, or CCTV or doorbell cameras that have captured anything of interest, please contact the investigative team immediately.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting crime reference CR/100687/22.