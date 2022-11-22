A hotel in Cornwall has been confirmed to have an outbreak of chickenpox, days after multiple ambulances attended the site.

Emergency services, including paramedics and police, were seen at the hotel in Newquay at around midday on Friday 18 November after a resident felt unwell.

The person was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital, where they were assessed and found to have chickenpox. They have now been given the 'appropriate treatment and advice' according to Cornwall Council.

But it's led to the discovery of around 30 people at the hotel also having the very contagious infection, which can cause itchy, spotty rash.

Despite the outbreak, Public Health Cornwall has assured people there is "no significant risk" to staff at the hotel or the community in the Duchy.

Dr Ruth Goldstein, Cornwall Council’s assistant director of public health, said: “Healthcare professionals are due to visit the hotel over the coming days to offer advice and treatment for those affected by the skin condition.

“There is no significant health risk to anyone living or working at the hotel, or to the wider public.

“Public Health staff will continue to visit the hotel over the coming days to offer further advice and reassurance.

“We would like to thank the local community and volunteers for their ongoing support.”