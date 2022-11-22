Play Brightcove video

Watch videos taken of police at the scene

Armed police were called to the A40 in Gloucester after reports a firearm had been discharged from a car.

There was a heavy police presence in the Highnam area earlier today (22 November) following the incident near the Over roundabout.

Six people - including a 16-year-old boy - have since been arrested.

Gloucestershire Police say they were called at around 10am to reports the occupants of two cars had made threats towards each other and a firearm had been discharged from inside one of the vehicles.

It was also reported that the cars were being driven in an erratic manner and had collided with two vehicles which were travelling in the area.

No injuries have been reported to police.

A spokesperson for the force said those involved are suspected to be known to each other.

Armed officers conducted searches in the area along with colleagues from the National Police Air Service. Road closures were put in place but have since been lifted.

A 53-year-old woman from Gloucester, a 51-year-old man from Gloucester, a 44-year-old man from Watford, a 41-year-old man from Watford, a 21-year-old man from Harrow and a 16-year-old boy of no fixed address have all been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

They all remain in police custody at this time.

Officers are asking anyone who was travelling in the area this morning and witnessed what happened or has dashcam footage to get in contact.

Information can be submitted to police online by completing the following form and referencing incident 118 of 22 November.

Alternatively you can give information anonymously to Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.