A man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted on a footpath in Yeovil.

Two men were walking along a single-track footpath up the hill from the top of Newton Road and Ivel Court when one of them sexually assaulted the victim at around 4:45pm on Thursday 27 October.

Avon and Somerset Police has launched an investigation and is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

It says officers believe the woman knew the two men who approached her.

PC Claire Poole, said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident and believe the parties are known to each other.

“We have arrested one man, aged 46, on suspicion of sexual assault and he has been released on police bail as the investigation continues.

“We continue to offer the victim all the support she needs following the incident.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the force by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5222258996.