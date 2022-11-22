A man from Devon has been banned from keeping a dog for 10 years after he let his border collie suffer.

Rodney Blake, of Bedford Place in Horrabridge, was investigated and prosecuted by the RSPCA after the charity was contacted about his dog Blackie.

Blackie was found by one of Blake's neighbour's after she escaped from her home in March.

She had rotting open wounds and he said he could smell a "very strong smell of rotten flesh". She was later put down.

In a statement, the neighbour said: “The dog was still lying down and there was a very strong smell of rotten flesh coming from the dog. On closer inspection, the dog's fur was matted and knotted and tangled together.

"When we got right up close we then noticed that the dog's underbelly and side were ripped open and all her flesh was showing.

“Then we saw she was in a poor condition. Her claws were about two to three inches long. We were in a dilemma about what to do next and decided the best thing to do was to put the dog in a wheelbarrow as she could not walk and it was unkind to carry her because of the wound."

Blake, 64, admitted leaving his dog to suffer without desperately needed veterinary care between 6 February and 8 March.

He was ordered to play £250 in costs and a £128 victim surcharge. He has also been banned from keeping dogs for 10 years. He was also given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after appearing at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on 7 November.

Blackie was taken to the vet by Blake where she was put down to prevent her from suffering further.

After the sentencing, RSPCA inspector Claire Ryder said: “Our plea to all animal owners is to make sure they always receive care and treatment from veterinary experts when they need it.

“Pets are completely reliant on their owners to ensure their needs are met and they are kept safe and healthy. Owning an animal is a privilege and ensuring appropriate veterinary care is a key part of the responsibility we have towards our pets.

"It’s so sad that, in this instance, that responsibility was not met and Blackie suffered as a result.”