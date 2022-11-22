Detectives investigating the murder of a Bristol rapper have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

Takayo Nembhard died in hospital after being stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival in London at around 8pm on Monday 29 August.

The 21-year-old was injured in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police have already arrested four people, but have now launched an appeal to identify a fifth person caught on CCTV footage.

Detective Inspector Laura Semple, Specialist Crime, said: “We are making good progress with our investigation into Takayo’s tragic death which has naturally left his family devastated.

Takayo Nembhard was described as 'a good kid, a good guy' by his manager Credit: Instagram/@tkorstretch

“However, we really need the public’s help to tell us who this person is in the CCTV image we have issued today and anyone with information – no matter how small - about the murder to come forward.

“If you can help please get in touch immediately.”

Father-to-be Takayo lived in Bristol and was visiting the carnival with his sister and friends. His son was born earlier this month to his girlfriend.

Last month saw hundreds of people take to the streets in St Pauls to pay their respects to Takayo for his funeral, with many of them wearing his favourite colour, green, in his honour.

A fundraising page has also been created for him, which has now more than £10,000.

A post-mortem examination showed the rapper, known as TKorStretch, died from a stab wound to the right groin femoral artery.

Police guarding the scene at Ladbroke Grove where Takayo Nembhard was stabbed. Credit: ITV

'Our family continue to struggle with coping without him on a daily basis'

In a statement, his family said: "Takayo’s death has left a painful ache for all who loved him and still love him.

“He was so looking forward to being a dad and would have made a fabulous one as he came from a strong family unit.

"His son was born on 9 November and although this should have been a happy occasion, it was bittersweet. Our family, which includes his girlfriend, continue to struggle with coping without him on a daily basis.

“Our family beg the public to provide any info they may have, be that videos or photos that were taken on 29 August in the Ladbroke Grove area.

“Please help us to bring Takayo’s killers to justice and therefore some comfort to us knowing he didn’t die in vain.”

Detectives believe there were several hundred people in the immediate area surrounding the murder and probably many witnesses.

Takayo's family is being supported by specialist officers Credit: Credit: Instagram/@chrispatrick1

They would like to hear from anyone with information, including anyone who was filming or photographing in the area at the time and may have captured relevant footage or images.

Any videos or photos can be submitted via a dedicated page on the Metropolitan Police's website, which can be found here.

Information can also be provided by calling the force's incident room directly on 020 7175 2206 to speak to an officer, or by calling 101 or by tweeting @MetCC and quoting 7478.

People wishing to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website. The organisation will never ask for your personal information or track your device.

So far, four people have been arrested as part of the investigation into Takayo's death, named Op Wadespin.

On 19 October a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested in Bristol on suspicion of murder, while a 20-year-old woman was arrested in Islington on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 18-year-old man and the woman have since been bailed pending further enquiries, while the 23-year old man has been released under investigation.

A 17-year-old male was also arrested in Bristol on 22 October on suspicion of murder and has been bailed pending further enquiries.