People are being warned to expect disruption in the South West tomorrow as heavy rains and high winds are due to hit.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering all of Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and parts of Bristol, Gloucestershire, Dorset and Wiltshire.

It will be in place from 3am to 8am tomorrow (23 November).

"A short spell of heavy rain and gusty winds may cause some travel disruption," the warning says.

The warning will be in place from 3am to 8am on Wednesday 23 November Credit: Met Office

The forecasting service says spray and surface water on roads will probably make journey times longer while bus and train services are also likely to be affected.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely," it added.

"Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible, with perhaps a few tree branches down too."