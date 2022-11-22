A man has died following a crash near the Air Balloon Roundabout on the A417 in Gloucester.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm yesterday (21 November) and involved three vehicles - a red SEAT, a black BMW and a VW Transporter.

In an update issued today, Gloucestershire Police confirmed the driver of the red SEAT, a man in his 40s, died at the scene. Their next of kin and the coroner's office have been informed.

The driver of the black BMW, a man in his 60s, and its only passenger, a woman in her 60s, both sustained serious injuries and were taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

The driver and only occupant of the VW Transporter was physically uninjured.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from anyone who has not already been spoken to who may have witnessed the collision or the vehicles involved prior to the incident, in particular the red SEAT.

Officers would also like to speak to anybody who may have dashcam footage which they believe would be relevant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary online or by calling 101 and quoting incident 301 of 21 November: