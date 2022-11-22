Police in Wiltshire are appealing for witness following a crash in Swindon where occupants of a vehicle fled the scene.

At around 8.40pm on 18 November, a Fiat Diablo travelled along Mead Way from the direction of the Woodlands Edge pub towards the main roundabout.

It is believed the driver overtook a vehicle and collided with a SEAT travelling in the opposite direction. The occupants of the SEAT sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Those in the Fiat fled the scene on foot.

A police dog attended the area and extensive searches were conducted but the occupants were not located.

Wiltshire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch by calling 101 and quote crime reference number 54220122120.

The force is particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area who may have dash cam footage.