Boardmasters has announced its lineup for 2023 - with Liam Gallagher and Florence and the Machine set to headline.

The Cornish surf and music festival will run from 9-13 August next year, split across two locations in Newquay - Watergate Bay and Fistral beach.

Organisers have released the first wave of acts today (23 November) ahead of the ticket pre-sale launch tomorrow.

Oasis star Liam Gallagher is due to headline the Saturday of the festival before Florence and the Machine closes the event on the Sunday.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "Liam Gallagher and Florence and the Machine head up the bill for next summer, and are joined by over 30 more incredible artists announced today.

"Boardmasters 2022 saw a monumental sell-out, and now, demand is at an all-time high with a record tens of thousands of fans signing up for the festival’s pre-sale."

Other acts on the bill so far include Dylan, Bob Vylan, Cassyette, Kid Kapichi, Jockstrap, Connie Constance, Gwenno and Katchafire.

Among the DJ and electro line-up is DJ Ben Nicky, Dimension and Kings Of The Rollers.

How much are tickets to Boardmasters 2023 and when do they go on sale?

The general sale for Boardmasters tickets will begin at 10am on Friday 25 November, with weekend tickets priced at 189. People will be asked to pay a £40 deposit to secure their ticket before the full payment is due in April next year.

Fans who want to get their hands on pre-sale tickets - which go on sale on Thursday 24 November - have until midnight tonight to sign up via the Boardmasters website.