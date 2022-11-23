Police will be carrying out drugs testing at pubs and clubs in Gloucestershire this week.

It is part of a clampdown called Operation Scorpion, targeting illegal activity taking place from today (23 November) until Sunday (27 November).

Additional patrols, including covert ones, will also be carried out to target drug dealers and potential spikers.

Gloucestershire Police will be patrolling areas where communities have shared concerns, and visiting youth groups and schools to educate pupils on the dangers of drugs.

Detective Superintendent John Turner said: "We make drugs arrests every day of the year but these operations are intended to intensify our activity and send out a very powerful message to those who supply drugs and profit from the illicit drugs trade.

"This phase is specifically aimed at those supplying into our night-time economies but also seeks to address those using drugs recreationally as that can be a very significant part of the issue.

"We'll be looking to stop those people taking drugs into pubs and clubs, warn them of the possible consequences but also educate them on where they can get help and support."

Gloucestershire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Chris Nelson, said: “This week of action demonstrates our commitment to making the South West a safer place, launching a co-ordinated operation against drug-related crime.

“For the first time, I’m pleased to see Operation Scorpion targeting those who supply drugs as well as people who use illegal gateway drugs.

"Drug abuse can ruin lives and it’s important that we use this week to educate and inform those who see it as a harmless recreation.

“I’m looking forward to attending enforcement activity and operations in town centres to see our vision for Operation Scorpion in action.”