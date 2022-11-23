One of Britain's rarest beetles has been discovered in two new areas in Devon.

According to charity Buglife, the Blue Ground Beetle has been found at two new sites on Dartmoor.

Laura Larkin, Buglife Conservation Officer, said: “Previously, the Blue Ground Beetle was only known from 13 sites in Devon, Cornwall and South Wales, so these new sightings are really significant, and they show how much we still have to learn about this magnificent beetle.”

Up to 38mm in length, the Blue Ground Beetle is the UK’s largest ground beetle and it often found in damp woodlands.

Its name reflects its blue-coloured wings. The beetles are mainly nocturnal and can be found all through the year, although they are most active and easiest to see from March to June.

Blue Ground Beetles can be easily confused with some of their smaller, more commonly seen relatives including the Violet Ground Beetle.

The new sightings were discovered thanks to Buglife’s Dartmoor Blue Ground Beetle project, which saw volunteers and naturalist John Walters searching for the beetle by torchlight.

Richard Knott, Dartmoor National Park Authority’s Ecologist, said: “Dartmoor is of national importance for the Blue Ground Beetle, Britain’s largest and rarest beetle, and the combination of ancient valley woodlands and humid climate create the perfect conditions for slugs, which adults and larvae feed on.

"The discovery of these new sites is very exciting and indicates that Dartmoor habitats remain favourable for this rare and fascinating species."