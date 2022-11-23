A 20-year-old man has been banned from entering parts of Swindon following incidents of "extremely violent and aggressive" behaviour in the town.

Talon Welham was issued with an anti-social behaviour injunction and banned from entering the areas of Walcot and Park North.

Among other conditions, Welham has also been banned from covering or obscuring his face while in Swindon, and riding or being carried in or on any two-wheeled vehicle.

Welham must also not encourage anyone under 18 to engage in criminal activity or join or become a member of a gang or discuss criminal behaviour or gang-related activity.

The injunction was issued on Monday 21 November at Swindon Magistrates’ Court and will run until October 4, 2024.

It was sought by Swindon Borough Council alongside the Swindon Neighbourhood Policing team.

PC Grant Hesketh said: "This is a great example of partnership working with our partners at Swindon Borough Council to target anti-social behaviour in the local area.

"This injunction carries with it a power of arrest which allows the police to enforce it robustly.

"The injunction carries serious consequences for Welham if he chooses to ignore the conditions and could result in him being imprisoned for any breaches.

"I encourage members of the local community to report any breaches of the injunction to us on either 101 or 999 if required."

Community safety partnership investigation officer for Swindon Borough Council Ian Napier said: "I am pleased the court granted the injunction because this individual has engaged in prolonged anti-social behaviour in the local community, which was both extremely violent and aggressive, and he has shown no desire to change his ways.

"We have a duty, working with our partners at Wiltshire Police, to keep our local residents safe and this order is an important step in helping us to achieve this.

"However, we need people who live in Walcot and Park North to tell us if they spot Mr Welham breaching any part of the order so we can take further action as appropriate."