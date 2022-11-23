Play Brightcove video

Watch the footage of driver doing donuts on the roundabout

A man has been banned from driving after he was seen driving recklessly on a roundabout in Swindon.

Daniel Bassett, 26 and of Osbourne Street, was filmed by a member of the public drifting and 'doing donuts' in his silver Lexus on North Star Avenue on May 7.

Bassett pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous driving during a hearing at Swindon Magistrates' Court on November 22

He was disqualified from driving for 15 months and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Wiltshire Police's Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith said: "We welcome the sentence handed down to Bassett, his actions represented severely reckless behaviour and clear danger to those present and the wider public.

"We will continue to seek the strongest possible sanctions in such cases.”