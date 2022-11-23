Police have launched an appeal after a man in Plymouth took pictures of a mum nursing her baby in an incident of voyeurism.

The woman was nursing her child in the reception area of Brickfields Sports Centre in Devonport on Monday 10 October when the man took photographs of her.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to identify this man.

Officers are appealing for information and have released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man or anyone with any information is asked to contact police via their website or call 101, quoting reference number 50000426727.