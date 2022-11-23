A man was seen shouting and waving a machete at people in a town in Gloucestershire, sparking a police appeal for witnesses.

The man was seen on Valley Road in Cinderford on Saturday 29 October between 10.30am and 10.35am.

He was seen getting out of a silver Mercedes with a personalised registration L3YPC before he aggressively waved the blade and shouted in the street at members of the public.

This lasted for around five minutes before he got back into the car and drove away.

The man is described as white, bald, short and of average build, wearing blue jeans.

Gloucestershire Police arrested one man in connection with the incident and he has since been released on bail with conditions.

Officers are asking people who witnessed the incident to come forward and anyone with information to contact police quoting incident number 185 of 29 October.