The Met Office has issued its second yellow weather warning for the South West this week.

People in the region are being warned to expect disruption tomorrow (24 November) as heavy rains and strong winds are forecasted to hit the region.

It comes after a yellow warning was in place from 3am to 8am this morning due to wind and rain.

The fresh alert covers the whole of Devon, Cornwall, Somerset, Bristol, Gloucestershire, Dorset and Wiltshire.

The worst of the weather is due to hit between 10am and 7pm - which is when the warning will be in place.

Heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit the South West. Credit: Met Office

"Strong winds with gusts of 40-50mph inland and 60-70mph along some exposed coasts, especially in Cornwall," the warning says.

The Met Office added that spray and surface water on roads will likely make journey times longer, with bus and train services being affected.

The warning says: "Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

"Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible."