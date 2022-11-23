A woman has been left with life-changing injuries after two cars crashed on the A38 in South Devon.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway of the A38 B at Chudleigh shortly before 9am on Tuesday 22 November.

Emergency services were called to the crash which involved a grey Volvo XC60 and a blue BMW 420.

The driver of the Volvo, a woman in her 40s from the Ivybridge area, was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with life-changing injuries.

A passenger in the BMW suffered minor injuries. Part of the A38 B was closed by Devon and Cornwall Police for around three hours.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting log 0143 22/11/22.