Appeal to raise £2.5k for five-month-old puppy with a broken leg

A charity in Cornwall is looking for help to raise money for a five-month old puppy with a badly injured leg.

Molly was brought to the RSPCA Cornwall branch today (Thursday 24 November) with a broken hind leg that requires an emergency operation.

The puppy, a cross between a pointer and springer spaniel, is being kept under close medical observation to monitor her pain but will need surgery very soon.

Molly was one of several puppies brought to the branch, with the charity now looking for new foster homes for the pets.

The RSPCA branch currently does not have space at its re-homing centre.

Molly will need emergency surgery for her leg. Credit: RSPCA Cornwall

It said: "We know times are hard, but every little will go a long way to giving this girl a second chance.

"All of Molly's veterinary bills, after-care and rehabilitation [are] funded by local support."

The charity is looking to raise £2.5k to operate on Molly.

"Molly hasn't had the start to life that she deserves, but we're determined to change this for her; to do this though, we need your support!

"We also desperately need a foster home for this young girl, if you think you can offer her a safe space and support through her surgery, then please email foster@rspcaconwall.org.uk."